Head-To-Head Survey: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wejo Group alerts:

61.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wejo Group and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 68.88 -$217.78 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.77 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A -136.65% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wejo Group and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 1 7 0 2.88

Wejo Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 246.18%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Argo Blockchain.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.