Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $34,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after buying an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

