HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.19 Million

Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will announce $532.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.57 million to $540.21 million. HEICO posted sales of $466.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,244,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,334,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. The stock had a trading volume of 312,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,545. HEICO has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day moving average is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.