Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 751.4% in April

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 751.4% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.06. 190,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,208. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Heineken from €104.50 ($110.00) to €105.60 ($111.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($126.32) to €121.00 ($127.37) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heineken from €95.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

