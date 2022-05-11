Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) to post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $12.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.68. 115,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,458. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $189.65 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

About Helen of Troy (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

