Helium (HNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $909.35 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00027706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market capitalization of $909.35 million and $147.92 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00102266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00296938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,521,167 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

