Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($78.95) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($77.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €63.24 ($66.57) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.88. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

