Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 169,808 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $670.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 14.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 21.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

