Herm Rosenman Purchases 20,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

