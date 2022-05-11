Herm Rosenman Purchases 20,000 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.13. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $48.32.
DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
