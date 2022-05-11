Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.96.

HRTX stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

