Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 492,394 shares during the period. Hess comprises about 2.2% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.10% of Hess worth $710,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.69. 3,198,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,028. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $661,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892 in the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

