HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DINO opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $42,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

