HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading 1.9% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $43.50. 6,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,343,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $15,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

