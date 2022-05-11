HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $246.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,371.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.30.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.