HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,416 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $29,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.91 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

