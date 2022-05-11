HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Murphy USA worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Murphy USA by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 130,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

