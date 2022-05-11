HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $34,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,348 shares of company stock worth $10,201,817. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $197.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.66 and its 200-day moving average is $215.91. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $270.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

