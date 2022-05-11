HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $36,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,824,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,838,000 after buying an additional 174,806 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,711,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 87,022 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after buying an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,598,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

