HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $28,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $4,945,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

