HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 40,194 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cerner worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.