HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Releases Earnings Results

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of HQI traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

HQI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HireQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

