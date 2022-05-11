Hoo Token (HOO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.83 Million

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $78.97 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.33 or 0.07243099 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.