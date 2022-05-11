Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.97

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.97 and last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 108778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,024 shares of company stock valued at $58,502,634. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,108,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,593,000 after buying an additional 129,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after buying an additional 283,198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

