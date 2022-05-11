Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stake Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

