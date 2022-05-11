HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

