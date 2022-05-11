HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HUTCHMED (Get Rating)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
