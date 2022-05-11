Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.57) earnings per share.
NYSE:H traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,222. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.
In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
