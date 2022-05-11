Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Releases Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.57) earnings per share.

NYSE:H traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,222. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

