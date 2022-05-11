Hydro One (H) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hydro One (TSE: H) recently:
- 5/9/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One was given a new C$32.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.
- 4/13/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.61. 414,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The stock has a market cap of C$20.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.43. Hydro One Limited has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$36.09.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hydro One Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Further Reading
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.