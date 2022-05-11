HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.00

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17), with a volume of 524903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.21).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.59.
In related news, insider Abigail Rotheroe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,835.78).
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
