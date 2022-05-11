HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 45.3% This Week

HyperCash (HC) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $802,232.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

