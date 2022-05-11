Hyve (HYVE) Price Reaches $0.0818 on Exchanges

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Hyve has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $61,324.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00527718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,121.25 or 1.93198882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.69 or 0.07569403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.