i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues Earnings Results

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.47 EPS.

IIIV stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.11 million, a PE ratio of -80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

