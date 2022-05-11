IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.15 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of IAC opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $167.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

