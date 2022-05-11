Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $3,855.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.00532480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00034915 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,018.34 or 1.88954021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,409.55 or 0.07585931 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

