II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.86 million.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 51,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,603. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

