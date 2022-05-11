Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.83. 1,040,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.54.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

