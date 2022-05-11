Illuvium Market Capitalization Tops $229.55 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $352.69 or 0.01141798 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $229.55 million and approximately $34.87 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00530571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,744.39 or 1.88055251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00031734 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.38 or 0.07301578 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

