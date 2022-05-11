Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 60,000 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.59. 1,739,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.