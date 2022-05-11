Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.40. 656,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,807. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.71.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.