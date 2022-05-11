Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.91. 1,552,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,565. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

