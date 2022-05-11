Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,066,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $277.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.