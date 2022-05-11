Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $307,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,956 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded down $15.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.17. 2,562,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $354.52 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

