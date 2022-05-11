Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 100,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,943,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,420,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.71. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

