IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives GBX 1,645 Consensus PT from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,609.44 ($19.84).

Several brokerages have commented on IMI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,070 ($25.52) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.27) to GBX 2,000 ($24.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($17.67) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($22,967.57). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.27), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($665,319.52). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,963.

IMI stock traded up GBX 32.67 ($0.40) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,278.67 ($15.76). 859,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,569.59. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($23.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

