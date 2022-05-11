INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($41.05) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on INDUS in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

INH opened at €27.15 ($28.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66. The firm has a market cap of $730.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27. INDUS has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a 52 week high of €37.40 ($39.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.26.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

