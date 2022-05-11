Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.45

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 835751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.16) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.79) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.