Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. MetLife makes up about 0.9% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,006,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,305,000 after acquiring an additional 54,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,779. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

