Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,687 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. CVS Health makes up 2.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.99. 4,655,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

