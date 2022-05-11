Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 44,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $196.72. 9,419,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,224. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

