Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises about 1.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,336,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

