Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 592.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,312,000 after buying an additional 219,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 516,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. 16,455,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,213,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

